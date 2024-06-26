Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹177.85 and closed at ₹177.9. The stock reached a high of ₹179 and a low of ₹175.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹219,130.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹184.6 and ₹108.15 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 865,945 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|178.04
|Support 1
|174.29
|Resistance 2
|180.4
|Support 2
|172.9
|Resistance 3
|181.79
|Support 3
|170.54
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 7.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 865 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹179 & ₹175.2 yesterday to end at ₹177.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.