Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 177.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 177.85 and closed at 177.9. The stock reached a high of 179 and a low of 175.2. The market capitalization stood at 219,130.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 184.6 and 108.15 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 865,945 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1178.04Support 1174.29
Resistance 2180.4Support 2172.9
Resistance 3181.79Support 3170.54
26 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 7.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy8889
    Hold8876
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell4443
26 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 60801 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 865 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹177.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 179 & 175.2 yesterday to end at 177.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

