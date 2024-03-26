Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 150.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹149.2 and closed at ₹150.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹152.75, while the low was ₹148.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹189,687.26 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹159.5 and ₹101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,672,236 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:03:33 AM IST
