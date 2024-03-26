Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 150.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 149.2 and closed at 150.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 152.75, while the low was 148.55. The market capitalization stood at 189,687.26 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 159.5 and 101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,672,236 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:03:33 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹150.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 4,672,236 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 150.05.

