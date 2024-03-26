Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹149.2 and closed at ₹150.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹152.75, while the low was ₹148.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹189,687.26 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹159.5 and ₹101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,672,236 shares.
26 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
