Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹154.8 and closed at ₹154.15. The stock reached a high of ₹156.4 and a low of ₹153.65. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹194,124.31 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹114.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 8,758,211 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|156.83
|Support 1
|154.13
|Resistance 2
|157.96
|Support 2
|152.56
|Resistance 3
|159.53
|Support 3
|151.43
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹169.0, 8.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹156.4 & ₹153.65 yesterday to end at ₹155.65. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend