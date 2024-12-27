Explore
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 140.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 141 and closed slightly lower at 140.35. The stock reached a high of 141.2 and a low of 139.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of 175,243.8 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects its stability, although it remains below its 52-week high of 184.6 and above the low of 128.1. The BSE recorded a volume of 699,622 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 09:18:24 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.39%, currently trading at 140.90. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have seen a price rise of 2.30%, reaching 140.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 10.77%, climbing to 23,750.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.84%
3 Months-7.29%
6 Months-19.41%
YTD0.54%
1 Year2.3%
27 Dec 2024, 08:49:48 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1141.09Support 1139.45
Resistance 2141.94Support 2138.66
Resistance 3142.73Support 3137.81
27 Dec 2024, 08:35:57 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 18.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8888
    Sell1113
    Strong Sell6665
27 Dec 2024, 08:15:32 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31773 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 699 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:05:16 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹140.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 141.2 & 139.5 yesterday to end at 140.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

