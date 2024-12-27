Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹141 and closed slightly lower at ₹140.35. The stock reached a high of ₹141.2 and a low of ₹139.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹175,243.8 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects its stability, although it remains below its 52-week high of ₹184.6 and above the low of ₹128.1. The BSE recorded a volume of 699,622 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.39%, currently trading at ₹140.90. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have seen a price rise of 2.30%, reaching ₹140.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 10.77%, climbing to 23,750.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.84%
|3 Months
|-7.29%
|6 Months
|-19.41%
|YTD
|0.54%
|1 Year
|2.3%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.09
|Support 1
|139.45
|Resistance 2
|141.94
|Support 2
|138.66
|Resistance 3
|142.73
|Support 3
|137.81
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 18.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31773 k
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 699 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹140.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹141.2 & ₹139.5 yesterday to end at ₹140.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend