Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 130.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 130.45 and closed slightly higher at 130.50. The stock reached a high of 133.15 and a low of 129.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 161,961.30 crore, Tata Steel has experienced a 52-week high of 184.60 and a low of 122.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,772,241 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 160.0, 23.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7765
    Buy9998
    Hold7789
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell5566
27 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29732 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1772 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹130.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 133.15 & 129.35 yesterday to end at 130. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

