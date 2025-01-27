Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹130.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹130.50. The stock reached a high of ₹133.15 and a low of ₹129.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹161,961.30 crore, Tata Steel has experienced a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,772,241 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹160.0, 23.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1772 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹133.15 & ₹129.35 yesterday to end at ₹130. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.