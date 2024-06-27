Explore
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 172.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was 175.5, close price was 175.7, with a high of 175.7 and a low of 171.8. The market capitalization was 215201.73 crore. The 52-week high was 184.6 and the 52-week low was 108.15. The BSE volume for the day was 2960795 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:34:20 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹173.9, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹172.55

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 173.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 170.87 and 175.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 170.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 175.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:17:16 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at 173.70. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have surged by 55.81% to reach 173.70, while the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to reach 23868.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.14%
3 Months4.85%
6 Months25.77%
YTD23.61%
1 Year55.81%
27 Jun 2024, 08:46:39 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1175.03Support 1170.87
Resistance 2177.6Support 2169.28
Resistance 3179.19Support 3166.71
27 Jun 2024, 08:35:01 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 6.11% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy8889
    Hold8876
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell4443
27 Jun 2024, 08:18:15 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 46 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61064 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

27 Jun 2024, 08:01:53 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹175.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 175.7 & 171.8 yesterday to end at 175.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

