Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was ₹175.5, close price was ₹175.7, with a high of ₹175.7 and a low of ₹171.8. The market capitalization was ₹215201.73 crore. The 52-week high was ₹184.6 and the 52-week low was ₹108.15. The BSE volume for the day was 2960795 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹173.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹170.87 and ₹175.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹170.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 175.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at ₹173.70. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have surged by 55.81% to reach ₹173.70, while the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to reach 23868.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.14%
|3 Months
|4.85%
|6 Months
|25.77%
|YTD
|23.61%
|1 Year
|55.81%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|175.03
|Support 1
|170.87
|Resistance 2
|177.6
|Support 2
|169.28
|Resistance 3
|179.19
|Support 3
|166.71
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 6.11% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹175.7 & ₹171.8 yesterday to end at ₹175.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.