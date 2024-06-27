Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 172.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.