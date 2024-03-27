Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at ₹152.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹152.3

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹151.4 and closed at ₹151.95 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹153.4, and the low was ₹150.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹186133.95 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹159.5 and ₹101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3757132 shares traded.
Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel closed today at ₹152.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹152.3
Today, Tata Steel stock closed at ₹152.5, with a net change of 0.2 and a percent change of 0.13 compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹152.3. Overall, Tata Steel stock showed a slight increase in value.
Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|819.45
|-2.0
|-0.24
|895.6
|655.75
|197024.99
|Tata Steel
|152.5
|0.2
|0.13
|159.5
|101.65
|186200.26
|Jindal Steel & Power
|833.5
|-3.55
|-0.42
|867.0
|503.0
|85024.34
|Jindal Stainless
|700.9
|-9.25
|-1.3
|717.45
|254.1
|57714.53
|Steel Authority Of India
|134.1
|3.45
|2.64
|150.0
|80.5
|55390.34
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel stock's low price today was ₹152.05 and the high price was ₹154.05.
Tata Steel March futures opened at 152.55 as against previous close of 152.8
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 152.7 with a bid price of 152.9 and an offer price of 152.95. The offer quantity is 22000 and the bid quantity is 16500. The stock has a high open interest of 105044500, indicating strong investor interest in the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Steel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Tata Steel Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 101.65, while the high was 159.15. The stock experienced fluctuations within this range over the past year, offering potential opportunities for investors.
Top active options for Tata Steel
Top active call options for Tata Steel at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹155.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹160.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.5 (-28.57%) & ₹0.1 (-50.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Steel at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹150.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹152.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.25 (-58.33%) & ₹0.5 (-44.44%) respectively.
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel stock reached a high of ₹153.8 and a low of ₹152.05 on the current day.
Tata Steel March futures opened at 152.55 as against previous close of 152.8
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 153.3 with a bid price of 153.4 and an offer price of 153.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 66000 and a bid quantity of 38500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 101,838,000.
Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|149.19
|10 Days
|147.95
|20 Days
|147.85
|50 Days
|141.93
|100 Days
|135.47
|300 Days
|127.39
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
The Tata Steel stock reached a high of ₹153.65 and a low of ₹152.05 on the current day.
Tata Steel Live Updates
Tata Steel March futures opened at 152.55 as against previous close of 152.8
Tata Steel's spot price is currently at 153.1 with a bid price of 153.05 and an offer price of 153.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 11000 and a bid quantity of 5500. The open interest stands at 99,247,500. Investors can closely monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹152.05 and a high of ₹153.65 on the current day.
Tata Steel share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|1
|1
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel's stock recorded a low of ₹152.05 and a high of ₹153.10 on the current trading day.
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹152.05 and a high of ₹153.10 on the current day.
Tata Steel March futures opened at 152.55 as against previous close of 152.8
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 152.65 with a bid price of 152.65 and an offer price of 152.7. The stock has a bid quantity of 22,000 and an offer quantity of 5,500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 107,453,500.
Tata Steel Live Updates
Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.8%
|3 Months
|10.96%
|6 Months
|18.23%
|YTD
|9.17%
|1 Year
|48.97%
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹151.95 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 3,757,132 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹151.95.
