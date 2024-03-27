Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at 152.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's 152.3

24 min read . 27 Mar 2024

24 min read . 27 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 27 Mar 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 152.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 151.4 and closed at 151.95 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 153.4, and the low was 150.6. The market capitalization stood at 186133.95 crore. The 52-week high and low were 159.5 and 101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3757132 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:33 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel closed today at ₹152.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹152.3

Today, Tata Steel stock closed at 152.5, with a net change of 0.2 and a percent change of 0.13 compared to the previous day's closing price of 152.3. Overall, Tata Steel stock showed a slight increase in value.

27 Mar 2024, 06:17 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel819.45-2.0-0.24895.6655.75197024.99
Tata Steel152.50.20.13159.5101.65186200.26
Jindal Steel & Power833.5-3.55-0.42867.0503.085024.34
Jindal Stainless700.9-9.25-1.3717.45254.157714.53
Steel Authority Of India134.13.452.64150.080.555390.34
27 Mar 2024, 05:33 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's low price today was 152.05 and the high price was 154.05.

27 Mar 2024, 03:22 PM IST Tata Steel March futures opened at 152.55 as against previous close of 152.8

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 152.7 with a bid price of 152.9 and an offer price of 152.95. The offer quantity is 22000 and the bid quantity is 16500. The stock has a high open interest of 105044500, indicating strong investor interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 03:16 PM IST Tata Steel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Steel Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 101.65, while the high was 159.15. The stock experienced fluctuations within this range over the past year, offering potential opportunities for investors.

27 Mar 2024, 03:01 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹153.3, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹152.3

Tata Steel stock is currently trading at 153.3 with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 155.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 160.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.5 (-28.57%) & 0.1 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 152.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.25 (-58.33%) & 0.5 (-44.44%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 02:30 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel825.03.550.43895.6655.75198359.4
Tata Steel153.61.30.85159.5101.65187543.34
Jindal Steel & Power836.0-1.05-0.13867.0503.085279.37
Jindal Stainless711.10.950.13717.45254.158554.43
Steel Authority Of India134.453.82.91150.080.555534.91
27 Mar 2024, 02:20 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹153.55, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹152.3

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 153.55, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 1.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:12 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a high of 153.8 and a low of 152.05 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 02:00 PM IST Tata Steel March futures opened at 152.55 as against previous close of 152.8

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 153.3 with a bid price of 153.4 and an offer price of 153.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 66000 and a bid quantity of 38500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 101,838,000.

27 Mar 2024, 01:43 PM IST Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹153.25, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹152.3

Tata Steel stock is currently trading at 153.25, with a net change of 0.95 and a percent change of 0.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 01:31 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days149.19
10 Days147.95
20 Days147.85
50 Days141.93
100 Days135.47
300 Days127.39
27 Mar 2024, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 27 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 155.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 160.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.5 (-28.57%) & 0.1 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 27 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 152.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.3 (-50.0%) & 0.55 (-38.89%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 01:12 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Steel stock reached a high of 153.65 and a low of 152.05 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:01 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹153.25, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹152.3

The Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 153.25, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:52 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:41 PM IST Tata Steel March futures opened at 152.55 as against previous close of 152.8

Tata Steel's spot price is currently at 153.1 with a bid price of 153.05 and an offer price of 153.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 11000 and a bid quantity of 5500. The open interest stands at 99,247,500. Investors can closely monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.

27 Mar 2024, 12:30 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel823.552.10.26895.6655.75198010.77
Tata Steel153.150.850.56159.5101.65186993.9
Jindal Steel & Power837.150.10.01867.0503.085396.68
Jindal Stainless704.25-5.9-0.83717.45254.157990.38
Steel Authority Of India133.753.12.37150.080.555245.78
27 Mar 2024, 12:23 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹153, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹152.3

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is at 153, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:11 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's price fluctuated between a low of 152.05 and a high of 153.65 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 27 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 155.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 160.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.6 (-14.29%) & 0.1 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 27 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 152.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.3 (-50.0%) & 0.6 (-33.33%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 11:52 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6669
Buy99109
Hold6665
Sell3342
Strong Sell3311
27 Mar 2024, 11:44 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹153.4, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹152.3

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 153.4, with a 0.72% increase in value resulting in a net change of 1.1.

27 Mar 2024, 11:33 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel822.150.70.09895.6655.75197674.16
Tata Steel153.451.150.76159.5101.65187360.2
Jindal Steel & Power837.650.60.07867.0503.085447.68
Jindal Stainless705.5-4.65-0.65717.45254.158093.31
Steel Authority Of India133.552.92.22150.080.555163.17
27 Mar 2024, 11:10 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel's stock recorded a low of 152.05 and a high of 153.10 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹152.75, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹152.3

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 152.75 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 27 Mar 10:43 were at strike price of 160.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 155.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.1 (-50.0%) & 0.5 (-28.57%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 27 Mar 10:43 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 145.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.4 (-33.33%) & 0.15 (-25.0%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 10:32 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel821.25-0.2-0.02895.6655.75197457.77
Tata Steel152.650.350.23159.5101.65186383.41
Jindal Steel & Power829.7-7.35-0.88867.0503.084636.71
Jindal Stainless706.75-3.4-0.48717.45254.158196.24
Steel Authority Of India133.52.852.18150.080.555142.51
27 Mar 2024, 10:23 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹152.65, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹152.3

Tata Steel stock is currently trading at 152.65 with a marginal increase of 0.23%. The net change in the stock price is 0.35.

27 Mar 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's price fluctuated between a low of 152.05 and a high of 153.10 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 10:01 AM IST Tata Steel March futures opened at 152.55 as against previous close of 152.8

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 152.65 with a bid price of 152.65 and an offer price of 152.7. The stock has a bid quantity of 22,000 and an offer quantity of 5,500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 107,453,500.

27 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹152.75, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹152.3

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 152.75, with a 0.3% increase in value and a net change of 0.45.

27 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.8%
3 Months10.96%
6 Months18.23%
YTD9.17%
1 Year48.97%
27 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹152.3, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹151.95

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 152.3 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹151.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 3,757,132 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 151.95.

