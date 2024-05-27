Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 175.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at 175.75 and closed at 175.45 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 177.55 and the low was 174.10. The market capitalization was 218,212.13 crore. The 52-week high and low were 177.55 and 104.30 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,914,133 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1176.92Support 1173.52
Resistance 2178.93Support 2172.13
Resistance 3180.32Support 3170.12
27 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 18.48% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy88910
    Hold7766
    Sell2224
    Strong Sell4441
27 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 52 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45922 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

27 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹175.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 177.55 & 174.1 yesterday to end at 175.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

