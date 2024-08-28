Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹155.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹155.65. The stock reached a high of ₹156.5 and dipped to a low of ₹154.5. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹192,939.48 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Tata Steel's share price has ranged between ₹114.25 and ₹184.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,012,455 shares for the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1012 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹156.5 & ₹154.5 yesterday to end at ₹154.7. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend