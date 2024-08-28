Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 155.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 155.95 and closed slightly lower at 155.65. The stock reached a high of 156.5 and dipped to a low of 154.5. The company's market capitalization stood at 192,939.48 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Tata Steel's share price has ranged between 114.25 and 184.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,012,455 shares for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 55240 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1012 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹155.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 156.5 & 154.5 yesterday to end at 154.7. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

