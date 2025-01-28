Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹129.30 and closed at ₹130, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹129.35 and a low of ₹125.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹157,754.40 crore, Tata Steel's shares traded at a volume of 1,567,439 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tata-steel-q3-results-net-profit-tanks-43-to-rs-295-crore-revenue-drops-2-7-yoy-11737966813442.html
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-coal-india-itc-hotels-tata-steel-adani-wilmar-acc-and-more-11738000392217.html
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|128.55
|Support 1
|124.84
|Resistance 2
|130.85
|Support 2
|123.43
|Resistance 3
|132.26
|Support 3
|121.13
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹160.0, 26.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1617 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹129.35 & ₹125.80 yesterday to end at ₹126.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend