Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -2.62 %. The stock closed at 130 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.60 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 129.30 and closed at 130, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 129.35 and a low of 125.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of 157,754.40 crore, Tata Steel's shares traded at a volume of 1,567,439 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of 184.60 and a low of 122.60.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 09:01 AM IST Tata Steel Q3 results: Net profit tanks 43% to ₹295 crore, revenue drops 2.7% YoY

28 Jan 2025, 09:01 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Coal India, ITC Hotels, Tata Steel, Adani Wilmar, ACC, and more

28 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1128.55Support 1124.84
Resistance 2130.85Support 2123.43
Resistance 3132.26Support 3121.13
28 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 160.0, 26.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7765
    Buy9998
    Hold7789
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell5566
28 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29332 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1617 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹130 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 129.35 & 125.80 yesterday to end at 126.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.