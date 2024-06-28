Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹173.45 and closed at ₹172.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹174.95, while the low was ₹171.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹217,197.23 crore. The 52-week high was ₹184.6, and the 52-week low was ₹108.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,613,316 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 6.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 1613 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹174.95 & ₹171.75 yesterday to end at ₹172.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.