Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at 155.9, up 2% from yesterday's 152.85

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹152.65 and closed at ₹152.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹154.05 and the low was ₹152.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹190373.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹159.5 and ₹101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1711209 shares.
Tata Steel stock closed at ₹155.9 today, marking a 2% increase from the previous day. The net change was ₹3.05. Yesterday's closing price was ₹152.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|832.45
|14.65
|1.79
|895.6
|655.75
|200150.65
|Tata Steel
|155.9
|3.05
|2.0
|159.5
|101.65
|190351.61
|Jindal Steel & Power
|849.75
|15.95
|1.91
|867.0
|503.0
|86681.99
|Jindal Stainless
|694.9
|-8.4
|-1.19
|717.45
|254.1
|57220.47
|Steel Authority Of India
|134.15
|0.6
|0.45
|150.0
|80.5
|55411.0
Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹152.7 and a high of ₹156.6 on the current day.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 155.6, with a bid price and offer price of 155.6 and 155.65 respectively. The bid quantity is 11000 and the offer quantity is 5500. The stock has a high open interest of 81504500, indicating strong market interest and activity.
Tata Steel Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 101.65, while the 52-week high price was 159.15. This shows a significant price range within the past year, indicating potential volatility in the stock's performance.
Tata Steel stock is currently trading at ₹155.8 with a 1.93% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 2.95 points.
Top active call options for Tata Steel at 28 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of ₹155.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.9 (+157.14%) & ₹4.2 (+23.53%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Steel at 28 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of ₹150.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹155.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-88.89%) & ₹0.05 (-98.0%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|835.95
|18.15
|2.22
|895.6
|655.75
|200992.17
|Tata Steel
|156.4
|3.55
|2.32
|159.5
|101.65
|190962.1
|Jindal Steel & Power
|853.45
|19.65
|2.36
|867.0
|503.0
|87059.42
|Jindal Stainless
|689.7
|-13.6
|-1.93
|717.45
|254.1
|56792.28
|Steel Authority Of India
|134.35
|0.8
|0.6
|150.0
|80.5
|55493.61
Tata Steel stock is currently trading at ₹156.2, with a percent change of 2.19 and a net change of 3.35. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
Tata Steel stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹152.7 and a high of ₹156.15 on the current day.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 155.55 with a bid price of 155.55 and an offer price of 155.65. The offer quantity is at 44000 and the bid quantity stands at 16500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 78,694,000.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is at ₹155.7, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 2.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Click here for Tata Steel Key Metrics
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|149.73
|10 Days
|147.83
|20 Days
|148.19
|50 Days
|142.27
|100 Days
|135.81
|300 Days
|127.62
Top active call options for Tata Steel at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of ₹155.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹160.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-85.71%) & ₹0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Steel at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of ₹150.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹155.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-88.89%) & ₹0.05 (-98.0%) respectively.
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹155, with a percent change of 1.41 and a net change of 2.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for Tata Steel Board Meetings
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 155.35 with a bid price of 155.2 and an offer price of 155.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 22000 and a bid quantity of 11000. The open interest stands at 75652500.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|828.4
|10.6
|1.3
|895.6
|655.75
|199176.89
|Tata Steel
|155.05
|2.2
|1.44
|159.5
|101.65
|189313.77
|Jindal Steel & Power
|849.35
|15.55
|1.86
|867.0
|503.0
|86641.18
|Jindal Stainless
|693.0
|-10.3
|-1.46
|717.45
|254.1
|57064.02
|Steel Authority Of India
|133.6
|0.05
|0.04
|150.0
|80.5
|55183.82
Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹155.25 with a 1.57% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 2.4 points.
Tata Steel stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹152.7 and a high of ₹155.55 on the current day.
Top active call options for Tata Steel at 28 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of ₹155.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (+0.0%) & ₹4.0 (+17.65%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Steel at 28 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of ₹150.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-88.89%) & ₹2.85 (-25.0%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|1
|1
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹154.9 with a percent change of 1.34 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|835.0
|17.2
|2.1
|895.6
|655.75
|200763.76
|Tata Steel
|155.05
|2.2
|1.44
|159.5
|101.65
|189313.77
|Jindal Steel & Power
|848.5
|14.7
|1.76
|867.0
|503.0
|86554.48
|Jindal Stainless
|705.25
|1.95
|0.28
|717.45
|254.1
|58072.72
|Steel Authority Of India
|134.15
|0.6
|0.45
|150.0
|80.5
|55411.0
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 155 with a bid price of 154.95 and an offer price of 155.0. The offer quantity stands at 192,500 while the bid quantity is at 16,500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 75,036,500.
Tata Steel stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹152.7 and a high of ₹155.1.
The current price of Tata Steel stock is ₹154.5 with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active call options for Tata Steel at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of ₹155.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹160.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-85.71%) & ₹0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Steel at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of ₹150.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹148.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.1 (-77.78%) & ₹0.05 (-80.0%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|827.35
|9.55
|1.17
|895.6
|655.75
|198924.43
|Tata Steel
|153.65
|0.8
|0.52
|159.5
|101.65
|187604.39
|Jindal Steel & Power
|843.05
|9.25
|1.11
|867.0
|503.0
|85998.53
|Jindal Stainless
|694.85
|-8.45
|-1.2
|717.45
|254.1
|57216.35
|Steel Authority Of India
|133.7
|0.15
|0.11
|150.0
|80.5
|55225.12
Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹153.2 with a 0.23% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.35.
Tata Steel stock's low price for the day was ₹152.7 and the high price was ₹154.1.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 153.65 with a bid price of 153.45 and an offer price of 153.55. The offer quantity is 22000 and the bid quantity is 16500. The stock has a high open interest of 74129000, indicating strong investor interest.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows the price at ₹153.15 with a percent change of 0.2% and a net change of 0.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.66%
|3 Months
|9.84%
|6 Months
|19.16%
|YTD
|9.38%
|1 Year
|48.98%
Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹152.5 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 1,711,209 shares with a closing price of ₹152.3.
