Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at 155.9, up 2% from yesterday's 152.85

24 min read . 28 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 2 %. The stock closed at 152.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 155.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 152.65 and closed at 152.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 154.05 and the low was 152.05. The market capitalization stood at 190373.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 159.5 and 101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1711209 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:32 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel closed today at ₹155.9, up 2% from yesterday's ₹152.85

Tata Steel stock closed at 155.9 today, marking a 2% increase from the previous day. The net change was 3.05. Yesterday's closing price was 152.85.

28 Mar 2024, 06:15 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel832.4514.651.79895.6655.75200150.65
Tata Steel155.93.052.0159.5101.65190351.61
Jindal Steel & Power849.7515.951.91867.0503.086681.99
Jindal Stainless694.9-8.4-1.19717.45254.157220.47
Steel Authority Of India134.150.60.45150.080.555411.0
28 Mar 2024, 05:33 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 152.7 and a high of 156.6 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 03:20 PM IST Tata Steel March futures opened at 152.95 as against previous close of 152.85

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 155.6, with a bid price and offer price of 155.6 and 155.65 respectively. The bid quantity is 11000 and the offer quantity is 5500. The stock has a high open interest of 81504500, indicating strong market interest and activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 03:15 PM IST Tata Steel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Steel Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 101.65, while the 52-week high price was 159.15. This shows a significant price range within the past year, indicating potential volatility in the stock's performance.

28 Mar 2024, 03:01 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹155.8, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹152.85

Tata Steel stock is currently trading at 155.8 with a 1.93% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 2.95 points.

28 Mar 2024, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 28 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 155.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.9 (+157.14%) & 4.2 (+23.53%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 28 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 155.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-88.89%) & 0.05 (-98.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 02:33 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel835.9518.152.22895.6655.75200992.17
Tata Steel156.43.552.32159.5101.65190962.1
Jindal Steel & Power853.4519.652.36867.0503.087059.42
Jindal Stainless689.7-13.6-1.93717.45254.156792.28
Steel Authority Of India134.350.80.6150.080.555493.61
28 Mar 2024, 02:21 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹156.2, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹152.85

Tata Steel stock is currently trading at 156.2, with a percent change of 2.19 and a net change of 3.35. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

28 Mar 2024, 02:10 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's price fluctuated between a low of 152.7 and a high of 156.15 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 02:01 PM IST Tata Steel March futures opened at 152.95 as against previous close of 152.85

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 155.55 with a bid price of 155.55 and an offer price of 155.65. The offer quantity is at 44000 and the bid quantity stands at 16500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 78,694,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 01:43 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹155.7, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹152.85

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is at 155.7, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 2.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Tata Steel Key Metrics

28 Mar 2024, 01:41 PM IST Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:30 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days149.73
10 Days147.83
20 Days148.19
50 Days142.27
100 Days135.81
300 Days127.62
28 Mar 2024, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 155.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 160.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-85.71%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 155.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-88.89%) & 0.05 (-98.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 01:01 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹155, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹152.85

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 155, with a percent change of 1.41 and a net change of 2.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Tata Steel Board Meetings

28 Mar 2024, 12:51 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:40 PM IST Tata Steel March futures opened at 152.95 as against previous close of 152.85

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 155.35 with a bid price of 155.2 and an offer price of 155.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 22000 and a bid quantity of 11000. The open interest stands at 75652500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 12:31 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel828.410.61.3895.6655.75199176.89
Tata Steel155.052.21.44159.5101.65189313.77
Jindal Steel & Power849.3515.551.86867.0503.086641.18
Jindal Stainless693.0-10.3-1.46717.45254.157064.02
Steel Authority Of India133.60.050.04150.080.555183.82
28 Mar 2024, 12:24 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹155.25, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹152.85

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 155.25 with a 1.57% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 2.4 points.

28 Mar 2024, 12:12 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's price fluctuated between a low of 152.7 and a high of 155.55 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 28 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of 155.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.35 (+0.0%) & 4.0 (+17.65%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 28 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-88.89%) & 2.85 (-25.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 11:52 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6669
Buy99109
Hold6665
Sell3342
Strong Sell3311
28 Mar 2024, 11:40 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹154.9, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹152.85

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 154.9 with a percent change of 1.34 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

28 Mar 2024, 11:30 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel835.017.22.1895.6655.75200763.76
Tata Steel155.052.21.44159.5101.65189313.77
Jindal Steel & Power848.514.71.76867.0503.086554.48
Jindal Stainless705.251.950.28717.45254.158072.72
Steel Authority Of India134.150.60.45150.080.555411.0
28 Mar 2024, 11:23 AM IST Tata Steel March futures opened at 152.95 as against previous close of 152.85

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 155 with a bid price of 154.95 and an offer price of 155.0. The offer quantity stands at 192,500 while the bid quantity is at 16,500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 75,036,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 11:13 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 152.7 and a high of 155.1.

28 Mar 2024, 11:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹154.5, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹152.85

The current price of Tata Steel stock is 154.5 with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 155.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 160.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-85.71%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 148.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.1 (-77.78%) & 0.05 (-80.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 10:32 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel827.359.551.17895.6655.75198924.43
Tata Steel153.650.80.52159.5101.65187604.39
Jindal Steel & Power843.059.251.11867.0503.085998.53
Jindal Stainless694.85-8.45-1.2717.45254.157216.35
Steel Authority Of India133.70.150.11150.080.555225.12
28 Mar 2024, 10:23 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹153.2, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹152.85

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 153.2 with a 0.23% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.35.

28 Mar 2024, 10:13 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's low price for the day was 152.7 and the high price was 154.1.

28 Mar 2024, 10:03 AM IST Tata Steel March futures opened at 152.95 as against previous close of 152.85

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 153.65 with a bid price of 153.45 and an offer price of 153.55. The offer quantity is 22000 and the bid quantity is 16500. The stock has a high open interest of 74129000, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹153.15, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹152.85

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows the price at 153.15 with a percent change of 0.2% and a net change of 0.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.66%
3 Months9.84%
6 Months19.16%
YTD9.38%
1 Year48.98%
28 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹152.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹152.3

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 152.5 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹152.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 1,711,209 shares with a closing price of 152.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!