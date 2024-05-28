Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹178, reached a high of ₹178 and a low of ₹174.9, before closing at ₹174.8. The market capitalization was ₹219085.98 crore. The 52-week high was ₹177.55 and the 52-week low was ₹104.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1494030 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.43% and is currently trading at ₹176.25. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have gained 64.94%, reaching ₹176.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.30% to 22,932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.53%
|3 Months
|18.78%
|6 Months
|39.34%
|YTD
|25.72%
|1 Year
|64.94%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|177.18
|Support 1
|174.33
|Resistance 2
|178.87
|Support 2
|173.17
|Resistance 3
|180.03
|Support 3
|171.48
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 18.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|1
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1494 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹178 & ₹174.9 yesterday to end at ₹174.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend