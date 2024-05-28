Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 174.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel's stock opened at 178, reached a high of 178 and a low of 174.9, before closing at 174.8. The market capitalization was 219085.98 crore. The 52-week high was 177.55 and the 52-week low was 104.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1494030 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.43% and is currently trading at 176.25. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have gained 64.94%, reaching 176.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.30% to 22,932.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.53%
3 Months18.78%
6 Months39.34%
YTD25.72%
1 Year64.94%
28 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1177.18Support 1174.33
Resistance 2178.87Support 2173.17
Resistance 3180.03Support 3171.48
28 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 18.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy88910
    Hold7766
    Sell2224
    Strong Sell4441
28 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45184 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1494 k.

28 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹174.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 178 & 174.9 yesterday to end at 174.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

