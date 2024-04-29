Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹168 and closed at ₹167.6. The high for the day was ₹170.7 and the low was ₹165.3. The market capitalization was ₹207039.37 crore. The 52-week high was the same as the day's high at ₹170.7 and the 52-week low was ₹104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3037488 shares traded.
The trading volume yesterday was 2.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 59 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹170.7 & ₹165.3 yesterday to end at ₹167.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
