Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 29 Apr 2024, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 167.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 168 and closed at 167.6. The high for the day was 170.7 and the low was 165.3. The market capitalization was 207039.37 crore. The 52-week high was the same as the day's high at 170.7 and the 52-week low was 104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3037488 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Tata Steel volume yesterday was 62 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61284 k

The trading volume yesterday was 2.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 59 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

29 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹167.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 170.7 & 165.3 yesterday to end at 167.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.