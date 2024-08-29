Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹154.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹154.7. The stock reached a high of ₹155 and a low of ₹153.05 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at ₹191692.3 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹114.25 and ₹184.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,544,838 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.77
|Support 1
|152.82
|Resistance 2
|155.86
|Support 2
|151.96
|Resistance 3
|156.72
|Support 3
|150.87
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹169.0, 9.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1012 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹155 & ₹153.05 yesterday to end at ₹153.7. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.