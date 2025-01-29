Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹126.20 and closed slightly higher at ₹126.40. The stock experienced a high of ₹130.50 and a low of ₹124.70 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹160,563.20 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60. The BSE recorded a volume of 2,487,989 shares traded.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹129.85, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹128.70
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹129.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹125.53 and ₹131.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹125.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 131.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.39% today, currently trading at ₹129.20. However, over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have declined by 4.73%, also standing at ₹129.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.83%
|3 Months
|-9.24%
|6 Months
|-21.61%
|YTD
|-6.83%
|1 Year
|-4.73%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.28
|Support 1
|125.53
|Resistance 2
|133.76
|Support 2
|122.26
|Resistance 3
|137.03
|Support 3
|119.78
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹160.0, 24.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30416 k
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹126.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹130.50 & ₹124.70 yesterday to end at ₹128.75. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.