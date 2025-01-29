Explore
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 128.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 126.20 and closed slightly higher at 126.40. The stock experienced a high of 130.50 and a low of 124.70 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 160,563.20 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 184.60 and a low of 122.60. The BSE recorded a volume of 2,487,989 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:35:17 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹129.85, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹128.70

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 129.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 125.53 and 131.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 125.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 131.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:20:22 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.39% today, currently trading at 129.20. However, over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have declined by 4.73%, also standing at 129.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.83%
3 Months-9.24%
6 Months-21.61%
YTD-6.83%
1 Year-4.73%
29 Jan 2025, 08:46:05 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1131.28Support 1125.53
Resistance 2133.76Support 2122.26
Resistance 3137.03Support 3119.78
29 Jan 2025, 08:32:11 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 160.0, 24.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7765
    Buy9999
    Hold7789
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell5566
29 Jan 2025, 08:19:53 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30416 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

29 Jan 2025, 08:04:13 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹126.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 130.50 & 124.70 yesterday to end at 128.75. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

