Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹158.45 and closed at ₹157.45. The high for the day was ₹162.9, while the low was ₹158.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹202,792.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹184.6, and the 52-week low was ₹114.25. The BSE volume for the day was 4,109,598 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 0.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹162.9 & ₹158.2 yesterday to end at ₹162.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.