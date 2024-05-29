Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹176.95 and closed at ₹175.50 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹177.50, while the low was ₹173.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹218274.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹178 and the low was ₹105.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2499794 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|176.95
|Support 1
|172.9
|Resistance 2
|179.25
|Support 2
|171.15
|Resistance 3
|181.0
|Support 3
|168.85
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 18.5% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|1
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1494 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹177.5 & ₹173.55 yesterday to end at ₹175.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend