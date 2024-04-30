Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at 164.95, down -1.46% from yesterday's 167.4

44 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 167.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 168.25 and closed at 165.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 169.6, while the low was 166.95. The market capitalization stood at 208,974.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 170.7 and 104.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,381,906 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:01 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Shareholding information

Tata Steel has a 11.20% MF holding & 19.61% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 11.05% in december to 11.20% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.37% in december to 19.61% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:38 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency

Tata Steel's Return on Equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 8.05%. The Return on Investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 4.24%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 4.71% in the current fiscal year and 12.15% in the upcoming fiscal year.

30 Apr 2024, 07:01 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live : Financial performance

Tata Steel has shown an EPS growth of 82.21% and a revenue growth of 17.77% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 2334450.00 cr, which is -4.07% lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -6.10% and a profit decrease of -31.62% in the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:30 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 13.61% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy9999
    Hold6666
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell4431
30 Apr 2024, 06:01 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Steel's stock price dropped by 1.46% to 164.95, while its competitors are showing mixed results. JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority of India are all declining, whereas Jindal Stainless is experiencing a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel882.6-13.4-1.5913.95681.3212208.5
Tata Steel164.95-2.45-1.46170.7104.1201401.53
Jindal Steel & Power925.6-16.3-1.73946.0503.094419.35
Steel Authority Of India164.25-0.55-0.33170.580.567843.88
Jindal Stainless708.08.051.15747.9270.5558299.17
30 Apr 2024, 05:34 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 164.55 and a high of 168.60 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:33 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live : Futures trading lower by -1.34%; Futures open interest increased by 6.41%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Steel indicate a potential for downward price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:52 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel closed today at ₹164.95, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹167.4

Tata Steel share price closed the day at 164.95 - a 1.46% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 167.33 , 169.67 , 170.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 163.73 , 162.47 , 160.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:48 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 19.59% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Steel traded by 3 PM is 19.59% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 164.95, showing a decrease of -1.46%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:34 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:13 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹165.2, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹167.4

The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of 166.3 & second support of 165.25 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 163.6. If the stock price breaks the final support of 163.6 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

30 Apr 2024, 03:00 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days161.90
10 Days163.02
20 Days160.57
50 Days151.36
100 Days142.64
300 Days132.39
30 Apr 2024, 02:55 PM IST Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:50 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 7.28% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Steel traded by 2 PM is 7.28% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 165.1, showing an increase of -1.37%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:35 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 166.2 and 165.5 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 165.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 166.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.92Support 1165.52
Resistance 2166.13Support 2165.33
Resistance 3166.32Support 3165.12
30 Apr 2024, 02:00 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹165.95, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹167.4

The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of 166.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 165.25. If the stock price breaks the second support of 165.25 then there can be further negative price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:47 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -2.06% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Tata Steel until 1 PM is 2.06% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 165.7, reflecting a decrease of 1.02%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal potential further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:35 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 166.28 and 165.28 in the past hour. Traders could potentially look into rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 165.28 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 166.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.2Support 1165.5
Resistance 2166.45Support 2165.05
Resistance 3166.9Support 3164.8
30 Apr 2024, 01:15 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.86%; Futures open interest increased by 4.16%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Steel indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:06 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's price fluctuated between a low of 164.9 and a high of 168.6 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:51 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -9.88% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tata Steel traded until 12 AM is 9.88% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 165.75, down by 0.99%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:33 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 166.23 and 164.98 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 164.98 and selling near the hourly resistance at 166.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.28Support 1165.28
Resistance 2166.62Support 2164.62
Resistance 3167.28Support 3164.28
30 Apr 2024, 12:14 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹165.8, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹167.4

The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of 166.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 165.25. If the stock price breaks the second support of 165.25 then there can be further negative price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:48 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -25.53% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tata Steel traded until 11 AM is down by 25.53% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 165.3, reflecting a decrease of 1.25%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:35 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel reached a high of 166.55 and a low of 165.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 165.77 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 165.13 and 164.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.23Support 1164.98
Resistance 2167.02Support 2164.52
Resistance 3167.48Support 3163.73
30 Apr 2024, 11:27 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹165.45, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹167.4

The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of 166.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 165.25. If the stock price breaks the second support of 165.25 then there can be further negative price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:15 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Steel's stock price dropped by 1.11% to reach 165.55, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority of India are all facing declines, whereas Jindal Stainless is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.45% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel888.8-7.2-0.8913.95681.3213699.2
Tata Steel165.55-1.85-1.11170.7104.1202134.12
Jindal Steel & Power934.0-7.9-0.84946.0503.095276.23
Steel Authority Of India163.4-1.4-0.85170.580.567492.78
Jindal Stainless708.758.81.26747.9270.5558360.93
30 Apr 2024, 10:51 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -30.35% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tata Steel traded by 10 AM is 30.35% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 165.95, a decrease of 0.87%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 10:36 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel touched a high of 167.6 & a low of 166.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.32Support 1165.77
Resistance 2168.23Support 2165.13
Resistance 3168.87Support 3164.22
30 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:55 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Steel's share price dropped by 0.21% to reach 167.05, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority Of India are declining, whereas Jindal Stainless is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.29% and 0.4% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel894.8-1.2-0.13913.95681.3215141.81
Tata Steel167.05-0.35-0.21170.7104.1203965.6
Jindal Steel & Power941.0-0.9-0.1946.0503.095990.29
Steel Authority Of India164.1-0.7-0.42170.580.567781.92
Jindal Stainless702.42.450.35747.9270.5557838.05
30 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.03%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%

A rise in futures price and open interest for Tata Steel indicates potential for a positive price movement. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:37 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹167.25, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹167.4

Tata Steel share price is at 167.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 166.3 and 169.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 166.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at 168.10. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have surged by 55.07% to reach 168.10, while Nifty has seen a growth of 24.77% to reach 22,643.40 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.43%
3 Months19.47%
6 Months40.5%
YTD19.91%
1 Year55.07%
30 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1169.0Support 1166.3
Resistance 2170.65Support 2165.25
Resistance 3171.7Support 3163.6
30 Apr 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 14.87% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy9999
    Hold6666
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell4431
30 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Tata Steel volume yesterday was 48 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61529 k

The trading volume yesterday was 21.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

30 Apr 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹165.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 169.6 & 166.95 yesterday to end at 165.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

