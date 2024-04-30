Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at 164.95, down -1.46% from yesterday's 167.4

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹168.25 and closed at ₹165.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹169.6, while the low was ₹166.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹208,974.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹170.7 and ₹104.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,381,906 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel has a 11.20% MF holding & 19.61% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 11.05% in december to 11.20% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.37% in december to 19.61% in march quarter.
Tata Steel's Return on Equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 8.05%. The Return on Investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 4.24%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 4.71% in the current fiscal year and 12.15% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Tata Steel has shown an EPS growth of 82.21% and a revenue growth of 17.77% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 2334450.00 cr, which is -4.07% lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -6.10% and a profit decrease of -31.62% in the fourth quarter.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 13.61% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
Today, Tata Steel's stock price dropped by 1.46% to ₹164.95, while its competitors are showing mixed results. JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority of India are all declining, whereas Jindal Stainless is experiencing a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|882.6
|-13.4
|-1.5
|913.95
|681.3
|212208.5
|Tata Steel
|164.95
|-2.45
|-1.46
|170.7
|104.1
|201401.53
|Jindal Steel & Power
|925.6
|-16.3
|-1.73
|946.0
|503.0
|94419.35
|Steel Authority Of India
|164.25
|-0.55
|-0.33
|170.5
|80.5
|67843.88
|Jindal Stainless
|708.0
|8.05
|1.15
|747.9
|270.55
|58299.17
Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹164.55 and a high of ₹168.60 on the current day.
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Steel indicate a potential for downward price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Steel share price closed the day at ₹164.95 - a 1.46% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 167.33 , 169.67 , 170.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 163.73 , 162.47 , 160.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of Tata Steel traded by 3 PM is 19.59% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹164.95, showing a decrease of -1.46%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of ₹166.3 & second support of ₹165.25 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹163.6. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹163.6 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|161.90
|10 Days
|163.02
|20 Days
|160.57
|50 Days
|151.36
|100 Days
|142.64
|300 Days
|132.39
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The volume of Tata Steel traded by 2 PM is 7.28% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹165.1, showing an increase of -1.37%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 166.2 and 165.5 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 165.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 166.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|165.92
|Support 1
|165.52
|Resistance 2
|166.13
|Support 2
|165.33
|Resistance 3
|166.32
|Support 3
|165.12
The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of ₹166.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹165.25. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹165.25 then there can be further negative price movement.
The trading volume of Tata Steel until 1 PM is 2.06% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹165.7, reflecting a decrease of 1.02%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal potential further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 166.28 and 165.28 in the past hour. Traders could potentially look into rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 165.28 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 166.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.2
|Support 1
|165.5
|Resistance 2
|166.45
|Support 2
|165.05
|Resistance 3
|166.9
|Support 3
|164.8
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Steel indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Steel stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹164.9 and a high of ₹168.6 on the current day.
The volume of Tata Steel traded until 12 AM is 9.88% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹165.75, down by 0.99%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 166.23 and 164.98 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 164.98 and selling near the hourly resistance at 166.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.28
|Support 1
|165.28
|Resistance 2
|166.62
|Support 2
|164.62
|Resistance 3
|167.28
|Support 3
|164.28
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of ₹166.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹165.25. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹165.25 then there can be further negative price movement.
The volume of Tata Steel traded until 11 AM is down by 25.53% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹165.3, reflecting a decrease of 1.25%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Steel reached a high of 166.55 and a low of 165.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 165.77 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 165.13 and 164.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.23
|Support 1
|164.98
|Resistance 2
|167.02
|Support 2
|164.52
|Resistance 3
|167.48
|Support 3
|163.73
The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of ₹166.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹165.25. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹165.25 then there can be further negative price movement.
Today, Tata Steel's stock price dropped by 1.11% to reach ₹165.55, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority of India are all facing declines, whereas Jindal Stainless is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.45% and 0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|888.8
|-7.2
|-0.8
|913.95
|681.3
|213699.2
|Tata Steel
|165.55
|-1.85
|-1.11
|170.7
|104.1
|202134.12
|Jindal Steel & Power
|934.0
|-7.9
|-0.84
|946.0
|503.0
|95276.23
|Steel Authority Of India
|163.4
|-1.4
|-0.85
|170.5
|80.5
|67492.78
|Jindal Stainless
|708.75
|8.8
|1.26
|747.9
|270.55
|58360.93
The volume of Tata Steel traded by 10 AM is 30.35% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹165.95, a decrease of 0.87%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Tata Steel touched a high of 167.6 & a low of 166.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.32
|Support 1
|165.77
|Resistance 2
|168.23
|Support 2
|165.13
|Resistance 3
|168.87
|Support 3
|164.22
Today, Tata Steel's share price dropped by 0.21% to reach ₹167.05, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority Of India are declining, whereas Jindal Stainless is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.29% and 0.4% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|894.8
|-1.2
|-0.13
|913.95
|681.3
|215141.81
|Tata Steel
|167.05
|-0.35
|-0.21
|170.7
|104.1
|203965.6
|Jindal Steel & Power
|941.0
|-0.9
|-0.1
|946.0
|503.0
|95990.29
|Steel Authority Of India
|164.1
|-0.7
|-0.42
|170.5
|80.5
|67781.92
|Jindal Stainless
|702.4
|2.45
|0.35
|747.9
|270.55
|57838.05
A rise in futures price and open interest for Tata Steel indicates potential for a positive price movement. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Steel share price is at ₹167.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹166.3 and ₹169.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹166.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at ₹168.10. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have surged by 55.07% to reach ₹168.10, while Nifty has seen a growth of 24.77% to reach 22,643.40 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.43%
|3 Months
|19.47%
|6 Months
|40.5%
|YTD
|19.91%
|1 Year
|55.07%
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|169.0
|Support 1
|166.3
|Resistance 2
|170.65
|Support 2
|165.25
|Resistance 3
|171.7
|Support 3
|163.6
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 14.87% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 21.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹169.6 & ₹166.95 yesterday to end at ₹165.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
