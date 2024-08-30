Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹153.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹153.7. The stock reached a high of ₹153.65 and a low of ₹151.2, with a trading volume of 2,192,825 shares on the BSE. Tata Steel's market capitalization stood at ₹190,819.27 crore. The company's 52-week high is ₹184.6, while its 52-week low is ₹114.25.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.77
|Support 1
|152.82
|Resistance 2
|155.86
|Support 2
|151.96
|Resistance 3
|156.72
|Support 3
|150.87
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹169.0, 10.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1012 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹153.65 & ₹151.2 yesterday to end at ₹153. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.