Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 30 Aug 2024, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 153.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 153.65 and closed slightly higher at 153.7. The stock reached a high of 153.65 and a low of 151.2, with a trading volume of 2,192,825 shares on the BSE. Tata Steel's market capitalization stood at 190,819.27 crore. The company's 52-week high is 184.6, while its 52-week low is 114.25.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2024, 09:02 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Tata Steel, LIC, NTPC, SpiceJet and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-reliance-tata-steel-lic-ntpc-spicejet-and-more-11724986740177.html

30 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.77Support 1152.82
Resistance 2155.86Support 2151.96
Resistance 3156.72Support 3150.87
30 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 169.0, 10.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy8888
    Hold7787
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell5534
30 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 55240 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1012 k.

30 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹153.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 153.65 & 151.2 yesterday to end at 153. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.