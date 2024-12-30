Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹141 and closed slightly lower at ₹140.35. The stock reached a high of ₹141.75 and dipped to a low of ₹138.7 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹175,218.9 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel has experienced a 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹128.1, with a BSE volume of 796,986 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by 0.68%, currently trading at ₹138.00. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have experienced a gain of 0.55%, also reaching ₹138.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 9.58%, rising to 23,813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.04%
|3 Months
|-9.31%
|6 Months
|-20.17%
|YTD
|-0.49%
|1 Year
|0.55%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|140.78
|Support 1
|137.79
|Resistance 2
|142.76
|Support 2
|136.78
|Resistance 3
|143.77
|Support 3
|134.8
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 19.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 796 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹141.75 & ₹138.7 yesterday to end at ₹138.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend