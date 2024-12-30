Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -1 %. The stock closed at 140.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 141 and closed slightly lower at 140.35. The stock reached a high of 141.75 and dipped to a low of 138.7 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 175,218.9 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel has experienced a 52-week high of 184.6 and a low of 128.1, with a BSE volume of 796,986 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by 0.68%, currently trading at 138.00. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have experienced a gain of 0.55%, also reaching 138.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 9.58%, rising to 23,813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.04%
3 Months-9.31%
6 Months-20.17%
YTD-0.49%
1 Year0.55%
30 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1140.78Support 1137.79
Resistance 2142.76Support 2136.78
Resistance 3143.77Support 3134.8
30 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 19.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8888
    Sell1113
    Strong Sell6665
30 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31202 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 796 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹140.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 141.75 & 138.7 yesterday to end at 138.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

