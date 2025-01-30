Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹129.15 and closed at ₹128.70, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹131.30 and a low of ₹128.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹163,284.60 crore, Tata Steel has shown resilience, having a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60. The BSE volume for the day was 1,073,295 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹150.0, 14.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|5
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1073 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹131.30 & ₹128.50 yesterday to end at ₹130.80. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.