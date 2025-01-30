Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 128.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.80 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 129.15 and closed at 128.70, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 131.30 and a low of 128.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of 163,284.60 crore, Tata Steel has shown resilience, having a 52-week high of 184.60 and a low of 122.60. The BSE volume for the day was 1,073,295 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 150.0, 14.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8765
    Buy9999
    Hold7789
    Sell1211
    Strong Sell4566
30 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30337 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1073 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹128.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 131.30 & 128.50 yesterday to end at 130.80. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.