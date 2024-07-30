Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 30 Jul 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 162.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 164.8 and closed at 162.6. The high for the day was 164.8, and the low was 162.35. The market cap stood at 203104.04 cr. The 52-week high and low were 184.6 and 114.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3237608 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1164.28Support 1161.91
Resistance 2165.68Support 2160.94
Resistance 3166.65Support 3159.54
30 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 0.52% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy9889
    Hold8886
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell3334
30 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38853 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

30 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹162.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 164.8 & 162.35 yesterday to end at 162.85. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.