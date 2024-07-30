Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹164.8 and closed at ₹162.6. The high for the day was ₹164.8, and the low was ₹162.35. The market cap stood at ₹203104.04 cr. The 52-week high and low were ₹184.6 and ₹114.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3237608 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|164.28
|Support 1
|161.91
|Resistance 2
|165.68
|Support 2
|160.94
|Resistance 3
|166.65
|Support 3
|159.54
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 0.52% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹164.8 & ₹162.35 yesterday to end at ₹162.85. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.