Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

9 min read . Updated: 30 May 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 174.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel opened and closed at 174.85 with a high of 176 and a low of 173.45. The market capitalization stood at 217,463.12 crore. The 52-week high was 178 and the 52-week low was 105.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,427,273 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 09:01:03 AM IST

30 May 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1175.73Support 1173.23
Resistance 2177.12Support 2172.12
Resistance 3178.23Support 3170.73
30 May 2024, 08:36:35 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 18.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy88910
    Hold7766
    Sell2224
    Strong Sell4441
30 May 2024, 08:22:00 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 43915 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1427 k.

30 May 2024, 08:01:37 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹174.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 176 & 173.45 yesterday to end at 174.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

