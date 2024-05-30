Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel opened and closed at ₹174.85 with a high of ₹176 and a low of ₹173.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹217,463.12 crore. The 52-week high was ₹178 and the 52-week low was ₹105.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,427,273 shares traded.
The steelmaker’s fourth-quarter profit missed Street estimates as its European units continued to bleedConsolidated profit plunged 65% year-on-year in the March quarter, while revenue fell 7%
Tata Steel Q4 Results: The revenue from operations for India's second-biggest steelmaker by market capitalisation fell 6.8 per cent to ₹58,687.3 crore in the March quarter.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|175.73
|Support 1
|173.23
|Resistance 2
|177.12
|Support 2
|172.12
|Resistance 3
|178.23
|Support 3
|170.73
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 18.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|1
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1427 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹176 & ₹173.45 yesterday to end at ₹174.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend