Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 138.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 138.75 and closed at 138.95, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 139.3 and a low of 136.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 170,874.6 crore, Tata Steel continues to show resilience despite a 52-week high of 184.6 and a low of 128.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,642,611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹138.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 139.3 & 136.05 yesterday to end at 137. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.