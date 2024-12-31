Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹138.75 and closed at ₹138.95, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹139.3 and a low of ₹136.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹170,874.6 crore, Tata Steel continues to show resilience despite a 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹128.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,642,611 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹138.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹139.3 & ₹136.05 yesterday to end at ₹137. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend