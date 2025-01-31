Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2025, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 130.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 130.95 and closed slightly lower at 130.80. The stock reached a high of 132.15 and a low of 130.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of 163,684.10 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects a 52-week high of 184.60 and a low of 122.60. The BSE recorded a volume of 2,301,113 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1132.16Support 1130.11
Resistance 2133.18Support 2129.08
Resistance 3134.21Support 3128.06
31 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 150.0, 14.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8765
    Buy9999
    Hold7789
    Sell1211
    Strong Sell4566
31 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30476 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

31 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹130.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 132.15 & 130.10 yesterday to end at 131.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

