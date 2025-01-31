Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹130.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹130.80. The stock reached a high of ₹132.15 and a low of ₹130.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹163,684.10 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60. The BSE recorded a volume of 2,301,113 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|132.16
|Support 1
|130.11
|Resistance 2
|133.18
|Support 2
|129.08
|Resistance 3
|134.21
|Support 3
|128.06
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹150.0, 14.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|5
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹132.15 & ₹130.10 yesterday to end at ₹131.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.