Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹163.4 and closed at ₹162.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹165.35 while the low was ₹161.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹204,600.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹184.6 and ₹114.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,756,963 shares traded.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹164.6, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹164.05
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹164.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹161.71 and ₹165.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹161.71 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 165.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's share price has increased by 1.19% to reach ₹166.00. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have surged by 33.23% to also reach ₹166.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.84% to reach 24857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.53%
|3 Months
|-9.08%
|6 Months
|21.8%
|YTD
|17.53%
|1 Year
|33.23%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|165.7
|Support 1
|161.71
|Resistance 2
|167.49
|Support 2
|159.51
|Resistance 3
|169.69
|Support 3
|157.72
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 1.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 45 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 39648 k
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹162.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹165.35 & ₹161.3 yesterday to end at ₹164.05. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.