Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jul 31 2024 09:34:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.80 0.46%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,148.15 -1.21%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 413.50 1.62%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 344.90 -1.36%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 493.70 0.76%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 164.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at 163.4 and closed at 162.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 165.35 while the low was 161.3. The market capitalization stood at 204,600.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 184.6 and 114.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,756,963 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:33:35 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹164.6, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹164.05

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 164.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 161.71 and 165.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 161.71 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 165.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:15:10 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's share price has increased by 1.19% to reach 166.00. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have surged by 33.23% to also reach 166.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.84% to reach 24857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.53%
3 Months-9.08%
6 Months21.8%
YTD17.53%
1 Year33.23%
31 Jul 2024, 09:00:00 AM IST

Buy or sell: JSW Energy to Tata Steel, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 31

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —JSW Energy, Tata Steel, and GNFC.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/buy-or-sell-jsw-energy-to-tata-steel-vaishali-parekh-recommends-three-stocks-to-buy-today-july-31-11722357087546.html

31 Jul 2024, 09:00:00 AM IST

Stocks to watch: Tata Consumer, ITC, Tata Steel, IOC, Torrent Power, Titagarh Rail, Granules India

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, 31 July:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-tata-consumer-itc-tata-steel-ioc-torrent-power-titagarh-rail-granules-india-11722395292631.html

31 Jul 2024, 08:47:47 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.7Support 1161.71
Resistance 2167.49Support 2159.51
Resistance 3169.69Support 3157.72
31 Jul 2024, 08:30:35 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 1.25% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy9889
    Hold8887
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell3334
31 Jul 2024, 08:17:09 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 45 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 39648 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

31 Jul 2024, 08:02:26 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹162.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 165.35 & 161.3 yesterday to end at 164.05. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue