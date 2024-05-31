Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Surges in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹172.9, reached a high of ₹172.9, and a low of ₹163.4 before closing at ₹174.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹204,979.59 crore. The 52-week high was ₹178 and the low was ₹105.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 4,953,171 shares traded.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.45%; Futures open interest increased by 67.98%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹165.05, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹164.2
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹165.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹161.13 and ₹169.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹161.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at ₹164.45. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have seen a significant gain of 55.15%, reaching ₹164.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22,488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.47%
|3 Months
|14.36%
|6 Months
|28.34%
|YTD
|17.59%
|1 Year
|55.15%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|169.43
|Support 1
|161.13
|Resistance 2
|174.87
|Support 2
|158.27
|Resistance 3
|177.73
|Support 3
|152.83
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 13.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|1
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 113 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 46235 k
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 146.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 108 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹174.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹172.9 & ₹163.4 yesterday to end at ₹174.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.