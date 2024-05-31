Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 164.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 172.9, reached a high of 172.9, and a low of 163.4 before closing at 174.2. The market capitalization stood at 204,979.59 crore. The 52-week high was 178 and the low was 105.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 4,953,171 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.45%; Futures open interest increased by 67.98%

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

31 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹165.05, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹164.2

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 165.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 161.13 and 169.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 161.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at 164.45. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have seen a significant gain of 55.15%, reaching 164.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22,488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.47%
3 Months14.36%
6 Months28.34%
YTD17.59%
1 Year55.15%
31 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 May, 2024: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

31 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Are Tata Steel's Europe operations close to a turnaround?

Tata Steel's UK unit, which has been making losses due to high input costs, will be shutting its blast furnaces to make way for electric arc furnaces. Also, full-scale operations have resumed in the Netherlands after lengthy maintenance work.

31 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1169.43Support 1161.13
Resistance 2174.87Support 2158.27
Resistance 3177.73Support 3152.83
31 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 13.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy88910
    Hold7766
    Sell2224
    Strong Sell4441
31 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 113 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 46235 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 146.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 108 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

31 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹174.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 172.9 & 163.4 yesterday to end at 174.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

