TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:40 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -5.8 %. The stock closed at 1314.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1238 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES

On the last day, Tata Technologies' stock opened at 1339.6 and closed at 1314.25. The highest price during the day was 1348, while the lowest price was 1212.8. The market capitalization of the company is 50219.74 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1400 and 1199.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1612459 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 11:40 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1314.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,612,969. The closing price for the stock was 1,314.25.

