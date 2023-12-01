TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day, Tata Technologies' stock opened at ₹1339.6 and closed at ₹1314.25. The highest price during the day was ₹1348, while the lowest price was ₹1212.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹50219.74 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1400 and ₹1199.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1612459 shares.
01 Dec 2023, 11:40 AM IST
