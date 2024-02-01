Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 1121.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1111.4 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies opened at 1122.15 and closed at 1121.7. The stock had a high of 1125 and a low of 1108.7. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 45086.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400 and the 52-week low is 1118.45. The BSE volume for the day was 165,828 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1121.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 165,828. The closing price for the day was 1121.7.

