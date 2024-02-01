TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies opened at ₹1122.15 and closed at ₹1121.7. The stock had a high of ₹1125 and a low of ₹1108.7. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is ₹45086.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400 and the 52-week low is ₹1118.45. The BSE volume for the day was 165,828 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.