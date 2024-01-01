Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies' Stock Sees Upward Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:49 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 1180.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1192.3 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at 1179 and closed at 1176.65. The stock reached a high of 1187.6 and a low of 1170.65. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 47,887.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, while the 52-week low is 1151. The BSE volume for the stock was 160,121 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1192.3, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1180.45

The current stock price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES is 1192.3. The stock has experienced a 1% increase, resulting in a net change of 11.85.

01 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.38%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
01 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1180.45, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1176.65

The current stock price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES is 1180.45, representing a net change of 3.8 and a percent change of 0.32. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1176.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 160,121 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,176.65.

