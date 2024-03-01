Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 3.7 %. The stock closed at 1046.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1084.8 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at 1046, closed at 1046.1 with a high of 1094.9 and a low of 1034. The market cap stands at 44006.92 cr. The 52-week high is 1400 and the low is 1043.2. The BSE volume for the day was 279823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.34%
3 Months-23.76%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-8.2%
1 Year-99999.99%
01 Mar 2024, 09:07 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1084.8, up 3.7% from yesterday's ₹1046.1

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is currently priced at 1084.8, showing a 3.7% increase in value. The net change is 38.7 points.

01 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1046.1 on last trading day

On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES BSE had a trading volume of 279,823 shares with a closing price of 1046.1.

