TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at ₹1046, closed at ₹1046.1 with a high of ₹1094.9 and a low of ₹1034. The market cap stands at 44006.92 cr. The 52-week high is ₹1400 and the low is ₹1043.2. The BSE volume for the day was 279823 shares.
01 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.34%
|3 Months
|-23.76%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-8.2%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
01 Mar 2024, 09:07 AM IST
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1084.8, up 3.7% from yesterday's ₹1046.1
TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is currently priced at ₹1084.8, showing a 3.7% increase in value. The net change is 38.7 points.
01 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1046.1 on last trading day
On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES BSE had a trading volume of 279,823 shares with a closing price of ₹1046.1.