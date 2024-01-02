TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at ₹1186.95 and closed at ₹1180.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1197 and a low of ₹1179.45. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is ₹47,885.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400, while the 52-week low is ₹1151. The trading volume on the BSE was 166,837 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
