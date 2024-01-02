Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 1180.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1180.4 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at 1186.95 and closed at 1180.45. The stock reached a high of 1197 and a low of 1179.45. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 47,885.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, while the 52-week low is 1151. The trading volume on the BSE was 166,837 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1180.4, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1180.45

The current stock price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES is 1180.4 with a net change of -0.05. This represents a percent change of 0, indicating that the stock price has remained relatively stable.

02 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1180.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 166,837. The closing price for the day was 1180.45.

