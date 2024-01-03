Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 1180.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1182.15 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies opened at 1183.4 and closed at 1180.4. The stock had a high of 1188.75 and a low of 1177.45. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 47956.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, while the 52-week low is 1151. The BSE volume for Tata Technologies was 45055 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1182.15, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1180.4

The current data for Tata Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 1182.15. There has been a 0.15 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, this data indicates a small gain in the Tata Technologies stock.

03 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1180.4 on last trading day

On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES had a volume of 45055 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1180.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.