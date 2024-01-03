TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies opened at ₹1183.4 and closed at ₹1180.4. The stock had a high of ₹1188.75 and a low of ₹1177.45. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is ₹47956.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400, while the 52-week low is ₹1151. The BSE volume for Tata Technologies was 45055 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.