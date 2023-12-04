TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at ₹1339.6 and closed at ₹1314.25. The stock had a high of ₹1348 and a low of ₹1212.8. The market cap of the company is ₹49,499.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1400 and ₹1199.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,291,071 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.