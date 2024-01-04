TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at ₹1181.2 and closed at ₹1182.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1184.95 and a low of ₹1170. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is ₹47,556.52 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1400 and the 52-week low is ₹1151. The BSE volume for the day was 167,690 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Technologies is ₹1178.3. It has experienced a percent change of 0.51, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.3%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-0.69%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the price is ₹1172.3. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.85, which suggests a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 167,690. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,182.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!