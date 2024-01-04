Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 1172.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1178.3 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at 1181.2 and closed at 1182.15. The stock reached a high of 1184.95 and a low of 1170. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 47,556.52 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1400 and the 52-week low is 1151. The BSE volume for the day was 167,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1178.3, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1172.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Technologies is 1178.3. It has experienced a percent change of 0.51, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.3%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-0.69%
1 Year-99999.99%
04 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1172.3, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹1182.15

The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the price is 1172.3. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.85, which suggests a decline in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1182.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 167,690. The closing price for the stock was 1,182.15.

