TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 1088.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1095.25 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1088.15 with an open price of ₹1094.95. The high for the day was ₹1108.5 and the low was ₹1090. The market cap stood at 44430.85 cr. The 52-week high and low were at 1400 and 1034 respectively. BSE volume recorded at 14641 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:09:52 AM IST
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1088.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for TATA TECHNOLOGIES on the BSE, the volume was 14641 shares and the closing price was ₹1088.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!