TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 1088.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1095.25 per share.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at 1088.15 with an open price of 1094.95. The high for the day was 1108.5 and the low was 1090. The market cap stood at 44430.85 cr. The 52-week high and low were at 1400 and 1034 respectively. BSE volume recorded at 14641 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1088.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TATA TECHNOLOGIES on the BSE, the volume was 14641 shares and the closing price was 1088.15.

