TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 1098.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1088.95 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies' open price was 1103.85 and the close price was 1098.45. The high for the day was 1103.85, while the low was 1088.7. The market capitalization of the company was 44,562.69 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1400 and 1088.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 60,968 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:46 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1088.95, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹1098.5

The current data of TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the price is 1088.95, with a percent change of -0.87, and a net change of -9.55. This suggests that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% and the net change is a decrease of 9.55.

05 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.04%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-6.94%
1 Year-99999.99%
05 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1098.5, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1098.45

The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is as follows: - Price: 1098.5 - Percent Change: 0 - Net Change: 0.05 Based on this data, the stock price for TATA TECHNOLOGIES has remained unchanged at 1098.5. However, there has been a very small net change of 0.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced minimal fluctuations.

05 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1098.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 60,968 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,098.45.

