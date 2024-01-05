Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 1172.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1171.4 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Tata Technologies was 1173.75 and the close price was 1172.3. The highest price recorded during the day was 1182, while the lowest price was 1170.1. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is currently at 47520.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, while the 52-week low is 1151. The BSE volume for the stock was 126,592 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1171.4, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1172.3

The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the price is 1171.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08. The net change is -0.9, indicating a small decrease in value.

05 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1172.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 126,592 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,172.3.

