Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Rises Today
LIVE UPDATES

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Rises Today

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 1073.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1087.15 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES saw a slight decrease in the stock price on the last day with an open price of 1097.5 and a close price of 1095.25. The high for the day was 1097.95 and the low was 1071. The market cap stands at 43544.46 cr, with a 52-week high of 1400 and a 52-week low of 1034. BSE volume recorded 104307 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:11:23 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1087.15, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹1073.4

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is currently priced at 1087.15, with a percent change of 1.28 and a net change of 13.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market.

05 Mar 2024, 08:00:39 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1095.25 on last trading day

On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES had a trading volume of 104307 shares with a closing price of 1095.25.

Chat with MintGenie