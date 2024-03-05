TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Rises Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES saw a slight decrease in the stock price on the last day with an open price of ₹1097.5 and a close price of ₹1095.25. The high for the day was ₹1097.95 and the low was ₹1071. The market cap stands at ₹43544.46 cr, with a 52-week high of 1400 and a 52-week low of 1034. BSE volume recorded 104307 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is currently priced at ₹1087.15, with a percent change of 1.28 and a net change of 13.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market.
