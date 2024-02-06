TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies opened at ₹1099.65 and closed at ₹1098.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1101.65, while the lowest price was ₹1080. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is currently at ₹43,889.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400, and the 52-week low is ₹1088.7. The BSE volume for Tata Technologies was 186,316 shares.

