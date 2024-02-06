Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -1.51 %. The stock closed at 1098.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1081.9 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies opened at 1099.65 and closed at 1098.5. The highest price reached during the day was 1101.65, while the lowest price was 1080. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is currently at 43,889.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, and the 52-week low is 1088.7. The BSE volume for Tata Technologies was 186,316 shares.

The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the price is 1081.9. There has been a percent change of -1.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -16.6, representing a decrease of 16.6.

The volume of shares traded for Tata Technologies on the last day was 186,316, and the closing price was 1098.5.

