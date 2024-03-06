TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Drops on Market Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 1075.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1070 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at ₹1087.15 and closed at ₹1073.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1100.1, and the low was ₹1072.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹43,627.62 crore. The 52-week high for TATA TECHNOLOGIES is ₹1400, and the low is ₹1034. The BSE volume for the day was 152,229 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:44:58 AM IST
