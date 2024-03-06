TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Drops on Market Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at ₹1087.15 and closed at ₹1073.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1100.1, and the low was ₹1072.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹43,627.62 crore. The 52-week high for TATA TECHNOLOGIES is ₹1400, and the low is ₹1034. The BSE volume for the day was 152,229 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is currently priced at ₹1070 with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -5.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.82%
|3 Months
|-15.13%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-8.87%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES had a trading volume of 152,229 shares with a closing price of ₹1073.4 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
